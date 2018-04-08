Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Not expected to play Sunday

Mejri (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the 76ers.

After aggravating a knee injury against the Magic last week, Mejri was subsequently held out of Friday's game against the Pistons. In addition, Mejri is now expected to remain out Sunday, as he's yet to shake the lingering discomfort. With just one game left on the schedule following Sunday's contest, Mejri's season could be over.