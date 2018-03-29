Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Not listed on Friday's injury report
Mejri isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Mejri got the night off Wednesday in the second night of a back-to-back set, but it appears to have merely been for precautionary reasons. With another few days off for rest, Mejri is expected back in the lineup Friday, though with both Dwight Powell (knee) and Nerlens Noel expected to be available, Mejri will likely only see a few spot minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Out Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Unassuming in 20 minutes of action•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Active and available Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Downgraded to out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Out at least next two games•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.