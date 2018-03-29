Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Not listed on Friday's injury report

Mejri isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Mejri got the night off Wednesday in the second night of a back-to-back set, but it appears to have merely been for precautionary reasons. With another few days off for rest, Mejri is expected back in the lineup Friday, though with both Dwight Powell (knee) and Nerlens Noel expected to be available, Mejri will likely only see a few spot minutes off the bench.