Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Not on report
Mejri is not listed on the Mavs' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Mejri missed Saturday's win over the Warriors with an illness, but it appears it's no longer an issue as the Mavs move into a three-game week.
