Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Not on report

Mejri isn't listed on the Mavericks' injury report and should be available for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

After reaching a new contract with Dallas over the weekend, Mejri wasn't cleared in time to play in Monday's 120-104 loss to the Rockets. His absence from Wednesday's injury report implies that he was able to take part in the Mavs' morning shootaround, which should be enough for him to dress later in the evening as a reserve center. Mejri was averaging 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game over 16 appearances with Dallas prior to getting waived and subsequently re-signed.