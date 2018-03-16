Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Out at least next two games

Mejri (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Mavs' next two games, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Mejri continues to nurse a hamstring strain, and he'll be held out of Friday's game against Toronto, as well as Saturday against Brooklyn. The 31-year-old had been only a minor piece in the rotation when healthy, so his absence shouldn't drastically change much, in terms of the Mavs' frontcourt minutes distribution.