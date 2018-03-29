Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Out Wednesday vs. Lakers
Mejri will sit out Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.
The Mavericks didn't list Mejri with any sort of injury, so this appears to simply be a night off for rest in the second night of a back-to-back set. With Dwight Powell (knee) rejoining the lineup, he should re-enter the starting five, with Nerlens Noel working as the backup center behind him. Look for Mejri to be back in time for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
