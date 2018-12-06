Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Out Wednesday
Mejri (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's match with the Pelicans, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Mejri suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Clippers, but was cleared for Tuesday's game against Portland, although he ultimately didn't play. It's unknown if Mejri experienced a setback, or if this is simply a coaches decision. Either way, Mejri was not expected to get a huge workload as he's only managed 2.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 6.1 minutes per game this year.
