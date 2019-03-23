Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Out with illness
Mejri is out for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors due to an illness, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Coach Rick Carlisle will have to look for players to fill Mejri's 13.7 minutes per game over the past three contests. Maxi Kleber could be the main beneficiary.
