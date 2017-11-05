Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Picks up start vs. Timberwolves

Mejri will start at center Saturday against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Mejri will get his first start of the season as coach Rick Carlisle looks to switch things up for the one-win Mavericks. The big man is coming off his best game of the year Friday against the Pelicans, compiling seven points, 13 rebounds and five blocks across 22 minutes. He should split time with Nerlens Noel and Dwight Powell.