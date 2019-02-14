Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Plays eight minutes as starter

Mejri finished with two points (1-1 FG), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in eight minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Heat.

Mejri drew the start but barely played, perhaps in part due to the unfavorable matchup. Moreover, Jalen Brunson started the second half with coach Rick Carlisle opting to go small, which speaks to Mejri's minimal involvement and fantasy value.