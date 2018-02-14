Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Plays six minutes off bench
Mejri played six minutes off the bench Tuesday against the Kings, finishing with one rebound and two block.
Mejri was considered questionable coming into Tuesday with a stiff neck but he was ultimately cleared to play two days after picking up a DNP-CD in Sunday's loss to Houston. Mejri played at least 14 minutes in each of his first three games in February, but he's played only 14 minutes in the Mavs' last three contests combined.
