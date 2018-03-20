Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Probable for Tuesday
Mejri (hamstring) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Mejri went through the Mavericks' entire practice Monday and appears to be over the right hamstring strain that has sidelined him for the team's past four contests, so it appears likely that he'll dress Tuesday if he endures no complications during morning shootaround. Though he'll presumably be available, Mejri isn't a safe bet to see the floor with Dwight Powell and Nerlens Noel filling most of the minutes at center these days.
