Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Questionable against Trail Blazers

Mejri is dealing with a left knee injury and is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Mejri has only taken the court eight times this season, averaging 6.1 minutes per contest. However, with Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) out and Dwight Powell (knee) questionable, there's a chance Mejri could see some minutes if he is cleared to play. Look for more updates to come after Tuesday morning shootaround or just before tip.