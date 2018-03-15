Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Questionable for Friday

Mejri (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Mejri has missed the last two games with a strained right hamstring and while it's encouraging he hasn't been ruled out a day in advance, there's still a chance he remains sidelined for a third straight contest. Look for another update following Friday's morning shootaround, though if Mejri is ultimately held out again, it likely wouldn't have a drastic impact on the Mavericks regular rotation. If anything, Nerlens Noel could pick up a handful more minutes.