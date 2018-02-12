Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Questionable Tuesday vs. Kings
Mejri is dealing with a stiff neck and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Mejri appeared to be a DNP-CD during Sunday's matchup with the Rockets, though it could have been because of the neck stiffness that's placed him on the injury report. Either way, Mejri will likely wait until after Tuesday's morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability, so look for another update after that session. Over the last five games, Mejri's role has been very inconsistent, peaking at 22 minutes while logging a low of four minutes, making him someone that can't be relied upon for fantasy purposes.
