Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Questionable Tuesday vs. Portland

Mejri is dealing with a right knee contusion and his listed as questionable for Tuesday's tilt with the Trail Blazers.

Despite being off the injury report the last two games, Mejri has failed to get on the court, so if he were to be ruled out, it wouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation. That said, look for Mejri to be reevaluated following Tuesday's morning shootaround before another update on his availability is provided.