Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Questionable Wednesday vs. Magic
Mejri is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic with a right knee contusion.
Mejri has been nursing an assortment of lower-body injuries throughout the second half of the season, but he was able to return from a three-game absence to log 22 minutes in Tuesday's upset victory over the Trail Blazers, finishing with five points (1-2 FG, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. If the knee doesn't act up prior to Wednesday's contest, Mejri would likely be in line for a starting role at center with three of the club's top options at the position -- Dwight Powell (knee), Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (suspension) -- unavailable.
