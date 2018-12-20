Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Questionable with illness

Mejri is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to an illness, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mejri and two others missed Thursday's shootaround due to the undisclosed illness making its way through the locker room. His status should clear up closer to tipoff. Even if Mejrji is cleared to play, he's played double-digit minutes just once this season.

