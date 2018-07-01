Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Reaches agreement on one-year deal
Mejri has agreed to re-sign with the Mavericks to a one-year, $1.6 million contract, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Mejri played a minor role for the Mavericks off the bench last season, but the coaching staff clearly values his contributions. As a result, Mejri will be brought back in on a minimum deal in order to provide some depth at center. The Mavericks recently signed star big man DeAndre Jordan and they still have both Dwight Powell and Dirk Nowitzki around as well, so don't expect Mejri's playing to grow much, if at all. He can be avoided in the bulk of fantasy leagues.
