Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Records four rejections in Wednesday's win
Mejri chipped in with five points (2-3 FG, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, four blocks, and one assist in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 110-93 win over the Pistons.
Mejri has delivered four or more denials four times through 26 appearances this season. He is averaging 3.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 11.4 minutes per night, so Mejri is clearly making the most of his limited playing time.
