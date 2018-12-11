Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Returns from three-game absence

Mejri (knee) played seven minutes off the bench Monday in the Mavericks' 101-76 win over the Magic, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

Mejri hadn't played since Dec. 2 due to a knee injury, though it's believed he was held out of the Mavericks' prior contest Saturday against the Rockets in a coach's decision rather than as a result of any health concerns. He returned to action Monday, but it's unlikely he would have seen the floor if the game had been competitive throughout. Mejri is buried on the depth chart at center and has seen double-digit minutes just once in his nine appearances in 2018-19.