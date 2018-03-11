Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Ruled out Sunday
Mejri (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Rockets, Eddie Sefko of SportsDay.com reports.
Mejri tweaked his hamstring in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies and will spend Sunday night on the bench as a result. The center is averaging less than seven minutes per contest since the All-Star break and he doesn't garner much fantasy value when healthy.
