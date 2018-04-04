Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Ruled out Wednesday

Mejri (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Mejri returned from a three-game absence Tuesday, posting five points, five rebounds, two assists and a block across 22 minutes. However, with the Mavericks heading into a back-to-back set, it appears they'll opt to hold the big man out to avoid any sort of aggravation to the knee. That said, it will still be worth it to monitor Mejri's status up until tip-off, as the Mavericks are sitting four of their typical five starters, so he could be activated late in the process if he feels fine during pregame warmups.