Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Scores four in preseason win
Mejri scored four points (2-4 FG), and added four rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the 76ers.
Although he's a strong shooter from the floor (64.2 percent last year), Mejri's value lies almost entirely in his ability to block shots. He was able to reject 1.1 shots in 12 minutes per game last year, showcasing his ability to contribute despite having limited minutes. The acquisition of DeAndre Jordan, who will start at center, makes Mejri's already limited role more unstable, as he's also behind Dirk Nowitzki and Dwight Powell on the depth chart. Unless you are in desperate need of blocks, Mejri isn't a viable option in most formats.
