Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Scores nine points in Monday's loss
Mejri managed nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 14 minutes during Monday's 129-125 overtime loss to the Pelicans.
Mejri finished with a season high scoring total while occupying the backup center role. He has earned double-digit minutes in eight of 10 games since the All-Star break. Nevertheless, as long as Dwight Powell stays healthy, Mejri is merely a dart throw in daily leagues.
