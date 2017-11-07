Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Shifting back to bench role Tuesday

Mejri will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Mejri picked up the start on Saturday against the Timberwolves, but went scoreless with three rebounds across nine minutes. He'll shift back to the bench, with Yogi Ferrell entering the starting five in an attempt to roll out a smaller lineup. Mejri likely won't see very many minutes either way, so he likely won't have a huge impact in fantasy leagues.