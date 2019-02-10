Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Signs with Mavericks

Mejri signed a contract with the Mavericks on Sunday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Mejri was waived by Dallas a few days ago after the team acquired an extra player at the trade deadline. A roster spot opened up with the team and they decided to bring the big man back. He'll figure to resume his role as a depth center.

