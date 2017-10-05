Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Starting Thursday's exhibition

Mejri will draw the start for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Heat, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks have eight players sitting out Thursday's contest, including Dirk Nowitzki, Nerlens Noel, Harrison Barnes and Josh McRoberts. That leaves a huge gap at center, which Mejri will fill. He should see a fairly sizable workload Thursday, though once the regular season arrives, Mejri will return to an irrelevant fantasy option.