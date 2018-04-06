Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Status unclear for Friday

Mejri (knee) is questionable to play Friday against Detroit, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports. "I'm going to talk to him and get a better feel for that," coach Rick Carlisle said. "He's a little banged up, but he's been a solider. I'll talk to him and I'll let you know better tonight."

Mejri aggravated his right knee injury early in Wednesday's loss to Orlando, limiting him to just one minute of action. While he hasn't been officially ruled out, indications at this point are that Mejri may not be available, which would again leave Dallas shorthanded up front with Nerlens Noel and Dirk Nowitzki out for the year.