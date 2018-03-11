Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Suffers hamstring injury
Mejri strained his right hamstring and did not return to Saturday's game against Houston, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports. He finished with two points and two rebounds over three minutes before sustaining the injury.
Mejri suffered the injury during the first half and made his case for going back in the game, but the Mavericks coaching staff said 'no.' Mejri is considered questionable for Sunday against the Rockets.
More News
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Plays six minutes off bench•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Questionable Tuesday vs. Kings•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Grabs eight boards in Monday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Records four rejections in Wednesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Available vs. Clippers•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Limited in Friday's practice•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...