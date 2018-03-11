Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Suffers hamstring injury

Mejri strained his right hamstring and did not return to Saturday's game against Houston, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports. He finished with two points and two rebounds over three minutes before sustaining the injury.

Mejri suffered the injury during the first half and made his case for going back in the game, but the Mavericks coaching staff said 'no.' Mejri is considered questionable for Sunday against the Rockets.

