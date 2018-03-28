Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Unassuming in 20 minutes of action
Mejri produced six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 103-97 victory over the Kings.
Mejri was active after missing the last game due to rest. He and Nerlens Noel seem to be alternating games, thus making him basically a non-factor, even in deeper leagues. Noel has been very productive in his limited playing time, also denting Mejri's upside.
