Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Will be available
Updating a previous report, Mejri (knee) will be available Wednesday against Orlando, Mavs play-by-play man Chuck Cooperstein reports.
It was initially reported that Mejri would sit out with a knee injury, but the Mavs have since clarified that the big man will, in fact, be available. He'll be one of only 10 players at Rick Carlisle's disposal, and it's possible he could see a bump in minutes with Dirk Nowitzki, Dwight Powell and Nerlens Noel all out.
