Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Won't play Tuesday
Mejri (hamstring) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Knicks, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Mejri will miss a second straight contest due to a strained right hamstring. He usually only garners spot minutes at this point in the season, so his absence likely won't fluctuate the rotation too much. Though, it could result in Nerlens Noel seeing more run.
