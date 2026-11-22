Aldama racked up zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in nine minutes during Saturday's 110-100 win over the Clippers.

Aldama has been mostly a non-factor for his new team, logging single-digit minutes in three of his past four games. While he has been able to navigate his way to backend fantasy value in previous seasons, it appears as though he is simply too buried on the depth chart this season. In seven appearances, he is averaging just 12.6 minutes per contest, putting up 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.