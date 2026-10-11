Aldama (knee) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Rockets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Aldama underwent knee surgery in March and has been limited during training camp practices. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to make his Mavericks debut. The 2021 No. 30 overall pick spent his entire career in Memphis before Dallas traded for him in July. In 278 regular-season games (82 starts), Aldama has averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 23.4 minutes per contest.