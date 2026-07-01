Mavericks' Santi Aldama: Sent to Dallas

The Grizzlies traded Aldama (knee) to the Mavericks on Wednesday in exchange for AJ Johnson, a protected 2030 Warriors first-round pick and two second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After spending the first five years of his career with Memphis, Aldama will head to Dallas, where he figures to provide frontcourt depth while competing for playing time with Morez Johnson and Daniel Gafford. Aldama's 2025-26 campaign was cut short due to a right knee injury, and he underwent an arthroscopic procedure in mid-March. Over 43 regular-season games (11 starts) last season, he averaged a career-high 14.0 points along with 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 27.9 minutes per contest.