Aldama (knee) remains without a timetable to return, and head coach Dusty May said he "doesn't know yet" if the forward will play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against Houston, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Aldama underwent right knee surgery in March and is in jeopardy of missing time to begin the regular season. He can be considered highly questionable for Wednesday's contest until further notice. If the 25-year-old is ultimately ruled out, Morez Johnson and Caleb Martin could see increased burn.