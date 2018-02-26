Mavericks' Scotty Hopson: Signs 10-day contract with Dallas
Hopson signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks on Monday, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Hopson had most recently been playing for Galatasaray in the Turkish League, where he averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 21.8 minutes. The Mavericks liked what they saw there from the 28-year-old guard and will now bring him in on a 10-day deal. Look for him to provide some depth in the backcourt, but Hopson is unlikely to get enough court time to be a relevant fantasy option.
