Mavericks' Sergio de Larrea: Collects 14 dimes in SL win

De Larrea finished with two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, 14 assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 97-87 Summer League victory over the Thunder.

De Larrea couldn't get his shot to fall in this one, but he found a way to make significant contributions elsewhere. He paced Dallas in both assists and rebounds, nearly reaching a double-double with his production on the boards and as a facilitator. De Larrea continues to enjoy a strong Summer League and could have another chance to run the floor Friday against the Knicks.