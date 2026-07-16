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Mavericks' Sergio de Larrea: Collects 14 dimes in SL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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De Larrea finished with two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, 14 assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 97-87 Summer League victory over the Thunder.

De Larrea couldn't get his shot to fall in this one, but he found a way to make significant contributions elsewhere. He paced Dallas in both assists and rebounds, nearly reaching a double-double with his production on the boards and as a facilitator. De Larrea continues to enjoy a strong Summer League and could have another chance to run the floor Friday against the Knicks.

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