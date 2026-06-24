Mavericks' Sergio De Larrea: Now heading to Dallas

The Lakers selected De Larrea with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Knicks, who then traded his rights to the Mavericks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

De Larrea will ultimately join the Mavericks as part of a deal in which the Knicks will acquire five second-round picks. The 20-year-old combo guard can play on and off the ball thanks to his size and catch-and-shoot ability. However, it's worth noting that he could return to Spain and may become a draft-and-stash prospect.