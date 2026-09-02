De Larrea ended with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes during Spain's 108-106 loss to Greece in Tuesday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

De Larrea made the most of his playing time Tuesday. The rookie first-round pick has parts of six seasons of international playing experience under his belt, but he'll likely require a standout camp to have any chance of challenging the likes of Marcus Sasser, Zaccharie Risacher and Caleb Martin for playing time off the bench with the Mavericks to begin 2026-27.