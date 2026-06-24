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Mavericks' Sergio de Larrea: Re-routed to Dallas

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Mavericks acquired the rights to de Larrea, whom the Lakers selected with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft before trading his rights to the Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

De Larrea will ultimately join the Mavericks as part of a deal in which the Knicks will acquire five second-round picks. The 20-year-old guard can play on and off the ball thanks to his size and catch-and-shoot ability. However, de Larrea isn't a lock to sign with the Mavericks ahead of the upcoming season and could instead return to Spain as a draft-and-stash prospect. De Larrea is coming off an excellent development cycle with Valencia Basket in 2025-26, earning Liga Endesa Best Young Player honors while averaging 9.7 points per game and displaying an advanced feel for the game. Standing at 6-foot-6 barefoot with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, De Larrea boasts elite positional size that allows him to survey the floor, pick apart defenses in the pick-and-roll and comfortably see over opposing guards. He was lethal from deep against professional competition this past season, draining 40.7 percent of his three-pointers on respectable volume.

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