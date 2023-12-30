Curry is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Golden State due to an illness, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Curry is averaging just 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 triples across 13. 3 minutes per game this season, so his absence is not expected to have a big impact on the Mavericks' rotation. His next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Jazz.