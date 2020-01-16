Mavericks' Seth Curry: Adds 21 points from bench

Curry scored 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and added one rebound in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 victory over the Kings.

The performance marks Curry's fifth game this year with more than 20 points and his first since Jan. 2 against Brooklyn. On the season, he's averaging 10.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.5 minutes per game across 39 contests.