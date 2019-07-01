Mavericks' Seth Curry: Agrees to deal with Mavs

Curry and the Mavericks agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After missing all of the 2017-18 season, Curry re-solidified his place as one of the game's elite three-point threats last season, knocking down 45 percent of his 3.4 attempts per game from beyond the arc. He was limited to only 18.9 minutes per game off the bench, but in Dallas, Curry should find a path to a larger role -- and perhaps even a starting spot. Curry appeared in 70 games for the Mavs in 2016-17, when he averaged a career-best 12.8 points per game.