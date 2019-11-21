Mavericks' Seth Curry: Also dealing with ankle issue

Curry (illness) is also dealing with a minor ankle injury, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Curry, who missed Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness, is apparently dealing with a minor ankle issue according to coach Rick Carlisle. It's unclear how much the ankle issue is hampering Curry or if it effected Carlisle's decision to hold Curry out Wednesday. He'll remain day-to-day heading into Friday's tilt with Cleveland pending an update from the team.