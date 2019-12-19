Mavericks' Seth Curry: Another 20-point effort

Curry landed 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to Boston.

Curry dropped 20 points in the loss, continuing to play well off the bench. Playing time has opened up for Curry with Luka Doncic (ankle) on the sidelines and he is taking full advantage. His value is typically tied to points and threes and the playing time could fall off if the shot stops falling. However, as long as Doncic is watching on, Curry is worth a speculative pickup in most standard formats.