Mavericks' Seth Curry: Another 20-point effort
Curry landed 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to Boston.
Curry dropped 20 points in the loss, continuing to play well off the bench. Playing time has opened up for Curry with Luka Doncic (ankle) on the sidelines and he is taking full advantage. His value is typically tied to points and threes and the playing time could fall off if the shot stops falling. However, as long as Doncic is watching on, Curry is worth a speculative pickup in most standard formats.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 26 to go with full line•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 28 points Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 19, drains five treys•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 11 points as substitute•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will continue playing off bench•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Coming off bench in return•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.