Mavericks' Seth Curry: Another impressive scoring effort
Curry contributed 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 win over the Timberwolves.
Curry was coming off an exceptional month of play, having averaged 18.5 points (55.5 FG, 59.1 3Pt, 82.4 FT), 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 threes, 2.8 dimes, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks in 30.8 minutes during February, and he turned in another stellar showing to start March. Luka Doncic (thumb) was held out of this one, and while he may be able to return for Monday's matchup versus the Bulls, Curry has established himself as a worthy option in most fantasy formats.
