Mavericks' Seth Curry: Bumped to bench
Curry will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Knicks.
Curry will come off the bench in favor of Courtney Lee. He actually averages a little more than a minute per game as a reserve this season, so his workload figures to remain the same.
